    New Comptroller Leadership

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Maj. Darin Wildasin (right) assumed command of the 193rd Special Operations Comptroller Flight on February 7th, 2026, in Middletown, PA. The 193rd Comptroller Flight is responsible for the wing's financial management and budgeting. "To be standing here today, taking command of the organization I've served in since my days as an Airman, is the highest honor of my professional life," said Wildasin. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9512843
    VIRIN: 260207-F-MI146-4714
    Resolution: 3684x2947
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Comptroller Leadership, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

