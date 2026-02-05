New Comptroller Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Darin Wildasin (right) assumed command of the 193rd Special Operations Comptroller Flight on February 7th, 2026, in Middletown, PA. The 193rd Comptroller Flight is responsible for the wing's financial management and budgeting. “To be standing here today, taking command of the organization I’ve served in since my days as an Airman, is the highest honor of my professional life,” said Wildasin. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)