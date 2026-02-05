(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Carl M. Levin hosts Honolulu Navy League

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Christopher Rielage, USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) training officer, discusses the capabilities of the ship’s Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system with members of the Honolulu Navy League during a shipboard tour, Feb. 7, 2026. The ship’s Sailors hosted the tour as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 17:08
    VIRIN: 260207-N-ZI955-1049
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Honolulu Navy League
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Christopher Rielage

