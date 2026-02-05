Population Health Nurses Helping Point the Way at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pointing the Way with Selfless Service…The Naval Hospital Bremerton Population Health nurse team -Terri Jandron, embedded in Family Medicine Clinic, and Amy Cogar, embedded in Internal Medicine Clinic and Pediatrics Clinic - have been incredibly proactive in patient support, handling such needs as presenting educational material to primary care patients and assisting with proper and timely enrollment needs for dependent children in TRICARE Prime and the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Report System (DEERS). They recently have also sent notification via the virtual education center to beneficiaries enrolled with Branch Health Clinic Everett for awareness of a local measles outbreak [in Snohomish County], info about the viral illness, when to seek medical care and measles vaccine recommendations. The two also oversee preventative health screening efforts and manage progress on Defense Health Agency’s HEDIS [Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set] metrics, with determined focus on breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings in their clinical support efforts. In Pediatrics, RN Cogar focuses on well-child visits and has worked with the Immunizations Clinic on daily schedule reviews to identify pediatric patients needing vaccinations (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)