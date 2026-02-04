(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class George Vasquez conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    VIRIN: 260202-N-NH911-1039
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Carrier Strike Group
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Aircraft carrier
    ABECSG2526

