Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)