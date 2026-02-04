From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Zama community members recently stepped out to embrace Japanese tradition!



About 50 participants, some of whom wore the mask of an “oni,” or devil, joined Army Community Service for a walking tour of Ninomiya Shrine near Sagamihara Housing Area.



They eagerly took part in the traditional “Setsubun” bean-throwing ceremony, shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (“Evils out, good fortune in!”) while tossing roasted soybeans.