    From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members recently stepped out to embrace Japanese tradition!

    About 50 participants, some of whom wore the mask of an “oni,” or devil, joined Army Community Service for a walking tour of Ninomiya Shrine near Sagamihara Housing Area.

    They eagerly took part in the traditional “Setsubun” bean-throwing ceremony, shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” (“Evils out, good fortune in!”) while tossing roasted soybeans.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9507449
    VIRIN: 260205-A-MS361-5230
    Resolution: 1760x990
    Size: 440.19 KB
    Location: ZAMA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Camp Zama to Ninomiya Shrine: Throwing Beans for Good Luck?, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

