Retired U.S. Army colonel and nurse Constance “CJ” Moore provided historical and inspirational remarks for William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual celebration of the Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on February 2, 2026, in the hospital’s executive dining room.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9506918
|VIRIN:
|260202-D-DO208-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration
No keywords found.