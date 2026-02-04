(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Retired U.S. Army colonel and nurse Constance “CJ” Moore provided historical and inspirational remarks for William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual celebration of the Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on February 2, 2026, in the hospital’s executive dining room.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9506918
    VIRIN: 260202-D-DO208-1001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired WBAMC Nurse Speaks at ANC Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Nurse
    Army Nurse Corp
    Army Nurse Corps anniversay
    Nurse Corps Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery