    NAWCWD presents command coin to NAVFAC planner

    

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Justin Lepper, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command planner, receives a command coin from Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026. The work involved time-sensitive infrastructure and explosive safety analysis associated with Building 55 during ongoing operations. The engagement underscored coordination between NAVFAC and NAWCWD teams required to keep critical facilities operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9506851
    VIRIN: 260204-N-TC277-2275
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 15.67 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVFAC
    NAWCWD

