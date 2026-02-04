NAWCWD presents command coin to NAVFAC planner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Lepper, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command planner, receives a command coin from Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026. The work involved time-sensitive infrastructure and explosive safety analysis associated with Building 55 during ongoing operations. The engagement underscored coordination between NAVFAC and NAWCWD teams required to keep critical facilities operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)