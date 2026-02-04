(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mr. Matthew R. Kershner [Image 2 of 2]

    Mr. Matthew R. Kershner

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Under Secretary of War (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    Mr. Matthew [Matt] Kershner currently serves as the Deputy Director and Nuclear Surety Program
    Manager within the Nuclear Surety and Exercise Program Directorate under the Office of the Secretary
    of War for Nuclear Matters.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9506413
    VIRIN: 260204-D-D0980-9313
    Resolution: 640x800
    Size: 99.09 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Matthew R. Kershner [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Dennis Trutwin
    Mr. Matthew R. Kershner

    Nuclear Matters
    Matthew Kershner
    Nuclear Surety and Exercises

