    Military planners in Rome finalize tech industry’s debut at ALFS 2026

    ROME, ITALY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Neil Ruggiero 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Johnston, left, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) visual information supervisor, and Ms.Nina Kazibwe, SETAF-AF international military engagements planner, speak with an audiovisual engineer during the African Land Forces Summit final planning event in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2026. The event confirmed objectives and logistical requirements for ALFS 2026. The 2026 summit is scheduled for March 22-24 in Rome and is expected to draw military, academic and industry leaders from Africa, Europe, and the U.S.

    Established in 2010 and hosted by SETAF-AF on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army, the African Land Forces Summit has become a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among African military leaders and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Neil Ruggiero)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 08:30
    VIRIN: 260127-A-ME387-5749
    Location: ROME, IT
    This work, Military planners in Rome finalize tech industry’s debut at ALFS 2026, by Neil Ruggiero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ALFS
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

