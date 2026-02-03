(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DeCA category merchandiser receives Pet Insight's 2025 Leading Retail Pet Executive Award

    

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Cheryl L. Brown, category merchandiser in the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales, Non-Fresh Directorate, received the 2025 Leading Retail Pet Executive Award in December. (DeCA photo)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 08:29
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    

    commissary benefit
    Defense Commissary Agency - DeCA
    Ms. Cheryl L. Brown
    Pet Food
    Commissary Sales

