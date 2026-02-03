(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26: Command Post Exercise in Cincu, Romania

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Julian Aguilar, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery (Long Range Fires Battalion), processes fires missions as part of the response cell during a command post exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 03, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 06:01
    Location: CINCU, RO
    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Command Post Exercise in Cincu, Romania, by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    NATO
    3-12 FA

