Dynamic Front 26: Command Post Exercise in Cincu, Romania

U.S. Army Pvt. Julian Aguilar, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery (Long Range Fires Battalion), processes fires missions as part of the response cell during a command post exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 03, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9505920
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-HJ930-8577
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
