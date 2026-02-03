DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eight Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency personnel take a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron during a tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. DARPA organizes visits to forward deploying bases, such as Spangdahlem AB, to gain insight into technological gaps experienced by pilots and maintainers to develop solutions for the future.