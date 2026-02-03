(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Eight Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency personnel take a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron during a tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. DARPA organizes visits to forward deploying bases, such as Spangdahlem AB, to gain insight into technological gaps experienced by pilots and maintainers to develop solutions for the future.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9505883
    VIRIN: 260129-F-GL460-1741
    Resolution: 7567x4256
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
    DARPA
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Tour
    52nd Fighter Wing

