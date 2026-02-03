Battle Ready Training at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Getting A Hands-On Measure...The latest iteration of Battle Ready Training Tuesday at Naval Hospital Bremerton focused on the Defense Health Agency support of our younger patient population by holding Pediatric Vital Signs and Assessment Training. The session – open primarily to command hospital corpsmen – allowed attendees in small group settings to understand about the sequence(s) of pediatric care, which included assessing vital signs, and performing height, weight, and head circumference. The corpsmen also learned about the valved holding chamber – also referred to as spacers – used with nebulizer and inhalers, as well as viewing and recognizing abnormal respiratory assessments.

Last year, NHB’s Pediatrics Clinic handled over 6,240 general pediatric visits in meeting the unique physical, emotional and developmental needs of children from infancy through young adulthood. The Newborn Care Clinic coordinated care and services for more than 56 newborns born in 2025 from community hospitals and military treatment facilities. The clinic provided comprehensive newborn care for up to 90 days post-discharge, including routine check-ups, weight checks, lactation support, diagnostic testing, metabolic screenings, and postpartum depression screening for mothers (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).