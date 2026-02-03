(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deputy Commander for SWG Mega Projects Division Retires

    Deputy Commander for SWG Mega Projects Division Retires

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Lieutenant Colonel Ian P. O’Sullivan, SWG Deputy Commander for the Mega Projects Division speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Gemini Building in Houston, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026.

    This work, Deputy Commander for SWG Mega Projects Division Retires, by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Commander for SWG Mega Projects Division Retires

    Civil Works

