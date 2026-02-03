(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Nurse Corps Celebrates 125 Years of Service to our Nation

    GERMANY

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - U.S. Army Col. Ekerette Akpan (left front row), command Nurse Executive for Medical Readiness Command, Europe was among a group of senior nursing leaders and clinicians from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, 30th Medical Brigade, Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDACB), Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), and the Air Force 86th Medical Squadron who convened at Rhein Ordnance Barracks, Germany Feb. 2 to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of the United States Army Nurse Corps– a historic milestone recognizing over a century of dedicated service since Congress established the corps on February 2, 1901. The event was more than just a ceremonial observance - it was a demonstration of partnership, readiness, collaboration, and commitment to excellence in military nursing. It also reinforced the Army Nurse Corps’ enduring legacy and highlighted the operational relevance of Army nurses in both garrison and operational environments

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 05:05
    Photo ID: 9504604
    VIRIN: 260202-A-YV790-4206
    Resolution: 2800x1868
    Size: 1018.99 KB
    Location: DE
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine
    ArmyNurseCorps

