(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charged Skies, Steady Wings

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Charged Skies, Steady Wings

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Nogalez, 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, assists in loading oxygen tanks onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a U.S. Air Forces Central readiness and dispersal exercise within U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25. The exercise spanned across the area of responsibility, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9504487
    VIRIN: 260125-F-XK483-1002
    Resolution: 3540x1991
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charged Skies, Steady Wings, by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    EAPS
    APS
    C-17 Globemaster III
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery