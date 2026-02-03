Charged Skies, Steady Wings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Nogalez, 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, assists in loading oxygen tanks onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a U.S. Air Forces Central readiness and dispersal exercise within U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25. The exercise spanned across the area of responsibility, elevating readiness with realistic scenarios that tested dispersed operations, rapid deployment of aircraft, and positive control over a large area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)