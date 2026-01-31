(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    February 1951, Battle of Chipyong-ni

    February 1951, Battle of Chipyong-ni

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    This image is an artist's rendition of the Battle of Chipyong-ni, a pivotal engagement of the Korean War that took place from February 13–15, 1951. (courtesy image)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9502971
    VIRIN: 260202-O-ZO892-2291
    Resolution: 1080x661
    Size: 212.05 KB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 1951, Battle of Chipyong-ni, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War, February 1951

    UNC
    Chipyong-ni
    French Republic (France)
    ROK

