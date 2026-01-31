Madison, Miss. (January 31, 2026) – Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) unload pallets of durable medical equipment before delivering them to counties in northern Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9502531
|VIRIN:
|260131-D-OG665-9102
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|26.91 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi, by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.