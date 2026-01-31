(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi

    FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi

    MADISON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Madison, Miss. (January 31, 2026) – Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) unload pallets of durable medical equipment before delivering them to counties in northern Mississippi.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9502531
    VIRIN: 260131-D-OG665-9102
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 26.91 MB
    Location: MADISON, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Distribute Supplies in Mississippi, by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WinterStorm26

