Cold Weather Drill

Whether it’s 100 degrees or 26 degrees, our Security Forces Defenders never stop protecting our people and resources. On watch 24/7 — rain, shine, heat, or cold. Airman 1st Class Arturo Pena, a 188th Security Force Defender, was one of several security forces specialists on duty during Ebbing Air National Guard Base's drill weekend Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9502506
|VIRIN:
|260201-Z-ML838-1023
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
