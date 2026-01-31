(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cold Weather Drill

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Whether it’s 100 degrees or 26 degrees, our Security Forces Defenders never stop protecting our people and resources. On watch 24/7 — rain, shine, heat, or cold. Airman 1st Class Arturo Pena, a 188th Security Force Defender, was one of several security forces specialists on duty during Ebbing Air National Guard Base's drill weekend Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9502506
    VIRIN: 260201-Z-ML838-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Weather Drill, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

