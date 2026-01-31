Cold Weather Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Whether it’s 100 degrees or 26 degrees, our Security Forces Defenders never stop protecting our people and resources. On watch 24/7 — rain, shine, heat, or cold. Airman 1st Class Arturo Pena, a 188th Security Force Defender, was one of several security forces specialists on duty during Ebbing Air National Guard Base's drill weekend Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026.