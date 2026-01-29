Radio Interview with MyNavy Career Center Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), signs the wall of fame at American Forces Network Sigonella after a radio interview held at the station, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)