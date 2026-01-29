(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Interview with MyNavy Career Center Commander

    Radio Interview with MyNavy Career Center Commander

    ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), discusses personnel, pay, and travel, during a radio interview held at American Forces Network Sigonella, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Anthony Garro)

