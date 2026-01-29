High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KIRYAT GAT, Israel (Jan. 27, 2026) – Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza and Executive Board Member to the Board of Peace, shares his thoughts on the engineering progress of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)