(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC

    ISRAEL

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    U.S. Army Central   

    KIRYAT GAT, Israel (Jan. 27, 2026) – Nickolay Mladenov, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza and Executive Board Member to the Board of Peace, shares his thoughts on the engineering progress of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9501944
    VIRIN: 260127-A-VP019-1075
    Resolution: 5656x3771
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Representative for the Administration of Gaza Visits CMCC, by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOMCMCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery