Leadership from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to Beale Air Force Base, Jan. 24, 2026, in support of an official visit. The wing remains committed to professionalism, service, and courtesy for all visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9501481
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-DG904-1001
|Resolution:
|6900x5175
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson Arrives at Beale AFB, by TSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
