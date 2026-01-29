(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson Arrives at Beale AFB

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson Arrives at Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Leadership from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to Beale Air Force Base, Jan. 24, 2026, in support of an official visit. The wing remains committed to professionalism, service, and courtesy for all visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9501481
    VIRIN: 260124-F-DG904-1001
    Resolution: 6900x5175
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson Arrives at Beale AFB, by TSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery