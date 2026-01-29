Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Esparza assumed command of the 188th Wing from Col. Jay Spohn during a formal change of command ceremony held at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark., on Jan. 30, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)