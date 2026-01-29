(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Esparza assumed command of the 188th Wing from Col. Jay Spohn during a formal change of command ceremony held at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark., on Jan. 30, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9501407
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-SO717-1128
    Resolution: 5428x4981
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza, by TSgt Patricia Teare, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EbbingANGB #AirNationalGuard #ArkansasNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery