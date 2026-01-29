USAMU Assists in .264 LICC Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen test fires the .264 Lightweight Intermediate Caliber Cartridge at Fort Benning, Georgia November 19, 2024. Nguyen, who is an 2024 Paralympian, is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group, which conducts tailored marksmanship training courses for more than 4,000 servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year. These mobile training teams provide effective marksmanship training courses and subject matter expertise to assist commanders in achieving their mission. The USAMU team is also regularly involved in the research and testing of developing weapon systems and ammunition to ensure they meet capability requirements across the force.



Photo by Serena Juchnowski