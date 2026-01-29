(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAMU Assists in .264 LICC Testing

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen test fires the .264 Lightweight Intermediate Caliber Cartridge at Fort Benning, Georgia November 19, 2024. Nguyen, who is an 2024 Paralympian, is an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Instructor Training Group, which conducts tailored marksmanship training courses for more than 4,000 servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year. These mobile training teams provide effective marksmanship training courses and subject matter expertise to assist commanders in achieving their mission. The USAMU team is also regularly involved in the research and testing of developing weapon systems and ammunition to ensure they meet capability requirements across the force.

    Photo by Serena Juchnowski

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9500553
    VIRIN: 241119-A-ZG886-8671
    Resolution: 7104x4738
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Assists in .264 LICC Testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGSW
    Small Arms Marksman Instructor
    USAMU ITG

