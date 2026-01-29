(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

    Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2020 Olympian U.S. Army Sgt. Alison Weisz competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024. Weisz is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. This Begrade, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    Photo ID: 9500200
    VIRIN: 001231-A-ZG886-6284
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    air rifle
    Olympic Trials
    Alison Weisz
    Soldier Olympian

