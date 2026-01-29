Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2020 Olympian U.S. Army Sgt. Alison Weisz competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024. Weisz is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. This Begrade, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.