Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

2020 Olympian U.S. Army Sgt. Alison Weisz competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024. Weisz is vying for a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. This Begrade, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
|01.05.2024
|01.30.2026 11:02
|9500200
|001231-A-ZG886-6284
|5401x3601
|2.21 MB
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|2
|0
