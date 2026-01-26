Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

STELZENBERG, Germany - A Hudson, Illinois native and 1998 graduate of Normal Community West High School has been promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army. U.S. Army Col. Paul Hester, who currently serves as the Force Health Protection Officer at Medical Readiness Command Europe, has had a long and varied career in service to his country. Hester has a diverse and decorated military career spanning from veterinary medicine to environmental science and multiple combat tours. Hester (left) is pictured here with his family immediately following his promotion to the rank of colonel Dec, 19, 2025.
