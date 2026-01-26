(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

    GERMANY

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    STELZENBERG, Germany - A Hudson, Illinois native and 1998 graduate of Normal Community West High School has been promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army. U.S. Army Col. Paul Hester, who currently serves as the Force Health Protection Officer at Medical Readiness Command Europe, has had a long and varied career in service to his country. Hester has a diverse and decorated military career spanning from veterinary medicine to environmental science and multiple combat tours. Hester (left) is pictured here with his family immediately following his promotion to the rank of colonel Dec, 19, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 05:46
    Photo ID: 9499885
    VIRIN: 251219-A-YV790-5698
    Resolution: 2700x2098
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery