STELZENBERG, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe congratulates Col. Paul Hester (left) on his promotion to the rank of colonel Dec. 19, 2025. Hester is a native of Hudson, Illinois and 1998 graduate of Normal Community West High School. He currently serves as the Force Health Protection Officer at Medical Readiness Command Europe and has had a long and varied career in service to his country. Hester has a diverse and decorated military career spanning from veterinary medicine to environmental science and multiple combat tours.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9499877
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-YV790-7377
|Resolution:
|2200x2969
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army
No keywords found.