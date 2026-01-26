(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

    GERMANY

    12.18.2025

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    STELZENBERG, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe congratulates Col. Paul Hester (left) on his promotion to the rank of colonel Dec. 19, 2025. Hester is a native of Hudson, Illinois and 1998 graduate of Normal Community West High School. He currently serves as the Force Health Protection Officer at Medical Readiness Command Europe and has had a long and varied career in service to his country. Hester has a diverse and decorated military career spanning from veterinary medicine to environmental science and multiple combat tours.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 05:38
    Location: DE
