Hudson native and combat veteran promoted to rank of Colonel in U.S. Army

STELZENBERG, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (right), commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe congratulates Col. Paul Hester (left) on his promotion to the rank of colonel Dec. 19, 2025. Hester is a native of Hudson, Illinois and 1998 graduate of Normal Community West High School. He currently serves as the Force Health Protection Officer at Medical Readiness Command Europe and has had a long and varied career in service to his country. Hester has a diverse and decorated military career spanning from veterinary medicine to environmental science and multiple combat tours.