Spiritual Readiness Month 5K

260116-N-MC100-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 16, 2026) Service members and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia run a 5K in support of Spiritual Readiness Month, Jan. 16, 2026. Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)
