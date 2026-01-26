(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness Month 5K

    Spiritual Readiness Month 5K

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    260116-N-MC100-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 16, 2026) Service members and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia run a 5K in support of Spiritual Readiness Month, Jan. 16, 2026. Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 05:37
    Photo ID: 9499874
    VIRIN: 260116-N-MC100-1002
    Resolution: 1536x1152
    Size: 453.28 KB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Readiness Month 5K, by SN Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPIRITUAL READINESS MONTH; WARFIGHTERS; READINESS; NSF DIEGO GARCIA

