MRF-SEA Marines Visit USS John Finn

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Gunn, right, the communications officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), I Marine Expeditionary Force, asks U.S. Navy Lt. Jake Hammond, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, on the capabilities of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), during a visit to John Finn in Manila Bay, Philippines, Jan. 22, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)