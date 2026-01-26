(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRF-SEA Marines Visit USS John Finn

    MRF-SEA Marines Visit USS John Finn

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Gunn, right, the communications officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), I Marine Expeditionary Force, asks U.S. Navy Lt. Jake Hammond, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51, on the capabilities of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), during a visit to John Finn in Manila Bay, Philippines, Jan. 22, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 04:07
    Photo ID: 9497921
    VIRIN: 260122-M-AS577-1046
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Visit USS John Finn, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMEF, 15th MEU, MRF-SEA26, John Finn, Navy

