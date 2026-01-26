(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Dr. Brendan Mulvaney

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, left, director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan 28, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9497566
    VIRIN: 260128-M-RA226-1003
    Resolution: 5509x3935
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific, Interoperability, Key Leaders, MARFORPAC, USMC, CASI

