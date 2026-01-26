Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC deputy commander and Dr. Brendan Mulvaney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, left, director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan 28, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)