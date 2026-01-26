(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSC Participating at Space Industry Day 2026

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Neil Barnas, commander of System Delta 831 (right), Space Systems Command, speaks during a panel with U.S. Space Force Col. A.J. Ashby, commander of System Delta 88, and Erin Carper, program executive offer of Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (second from left), on delivering the gold standard for GPS and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) during AFCEA’s Space Industry Days in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:51
    VIRIN: 260123-X-DC888-1031
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    USSF, Space Systems Command, Space Industry Day

