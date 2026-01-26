SSC Participating at Space Industry Day 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Neil Barnas, commander of System Delta 831 (right), Space Systems Command, speaks during a panel with U.S. Space Force Col. A.J. Ashby, commander of System Delta 88, and Erin Carper, program executive offer of Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (second from left), on delivering the gold standard for GPS and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) during AFCEA’s Space Industry Days in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)