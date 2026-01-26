(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OPSEC Awareness Month Reinforces Vigilance at the Army’s Home in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Stephanie Acosta, the installation security specialist, leads the personnel security, information security, and OPSEC programs. Acosta began her career as a backup security specialist in 2021 and assumed her current role in July 2024. During January’s Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month, installation leaders are reinforcing the importance of safeguarding sensitive information in an increasingly complex security environment.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9496797
    VIRIN: 260128-O-CC868-8646
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Awareness Month Reinforces Vigilance at the Army’s Home in the Caribbean, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM

