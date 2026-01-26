OPSEC Awareness Month Reinforces Vigilance at the Army’s Home in the Caribbean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stephanie Acosta, the installation security specialist, leads the personnel security, information security, and OPSEC programs. Acosta began her career as a backup security specialist in 2021 and assumed her current role in July 2024. During January’s Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month, installation leaders are reinforcing the importance of safeguarding sensitive information in an increasingly complex security environment.