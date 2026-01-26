Stephanie Acosta, the installation security specialist, leads the personnel security, information security, and OPSEC programs. Acosta began her career as a backup security specialist in 2021 and assumed her current role in July 2024. During January’s Operations Security (OPSEC) Awareness Month, installation leaders are reinforcing the importance of safeguarding sensitive information in an increasingly complex security environment.
Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 13:52
OPSEC Awareness Month Reinforces Vigilance at the Army's Home in the Caribbean
