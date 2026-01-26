(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hernandez Escobar Wins Military Excellence Award

    

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Airman Henrry Hernandez Escobar graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, earning the Miliary Excellence Award Jan. 29, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:29
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WALLINGFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hernandez Escobar Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

