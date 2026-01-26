Hernandez Escobar Wins Military Excellence Award

Airman Henrry Hernandez Escobar graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, earning the Miliary Excellence Award Jan. 29, 2026.
Hernandez Escobar Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
