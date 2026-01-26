NOMARS USX-1 Defiant By the numbers

The DARPA No Manning Required Ship [NOMARS] USX-1 Defiant is an unmanned surface vessel designed to operate for up to one year at sea without human intervention.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9496606
|VIRIN:
|260101-D-D0231-7957
|Resolution:
|360x645
|Size:
|83.09 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
