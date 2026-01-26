(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Yogesh Gurung

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Yogesh Gurung

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. Yogesh Gurung, a 12C Bridge Crewmember with the 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade.

    Sgt. Gurung’s extensive experience and knowledge as a watercraft operator enables him to troubleshoot complex issues independently. His expertise has been pivotal in decreasing build time, allowing the unit to exceed Army standards without incurring any safety issues. This remarkable achievement not only highlights his technical skills but also reflects on his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in operations.

    Additionally, Gurung recently distinguished himself from his peers by earning the Expert Soldier Badge.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:17
    Photo ID: 9496360
    VIRIN: 260128-A-IK992-9069
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 1002.17 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Yogesh Gurung, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier Spotlight
    FirstInSupport
    Engineer
    12C Bridge Crewmember
    SwordOf Freedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery