21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Yogesh Gurung

Meet Sgt. Yogesh Gurung, a 12C Bridge Crewmember with the 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade.



Sgt. Gurung’s extensive experience and knowledge as a watercraft operator enables him to troubleshoot complex issues independently. His expertise has been pivotal in decreasing build time, allowing the unit to exceed Army standards without incurring any safety issues. This remarkable achievement not only highlights his technical skills but also reflects on his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in operations.



Additionally, Gurung recently distinguished himself from his peers by earning the Expert Soldier Badge.