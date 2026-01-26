(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) recently departed Vicksburg about an hour ago, headed to Camp McCain near Grenada, MS, to link up with the Temporary Emergency Power Team. DTOS provides self-sustaining, on-site mobile command and communications support during crisis response operations. USACE personnel are installing generators on critical public facilities as directed by FEMA/MEMA to support Mississippians impacted by the storm. Grateful for our dedicated USACE team and our partners in serving the mission. #winterstorm26

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9495015
    VIRIN: 260127-D-SV169-3295
    Resolution: 1449x711
    Size: 256.24 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) Deploying, by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winter Storm 26

