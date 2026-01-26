Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) Deploying

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) recently departed Vicksburg about an hour ago, headed to Camp McCain near Grenada, MS, to link up with the Temporary Emergency Power Team. DTOS provides self-sustaining, on-site mobile command and communications support during crisis response operations. USACE personnel are installing generators on critical public facilities as directed by FEMA/MEMA to support Mississippians impacted by the storm. Grateful for our dedicated USACE team and our partners in serving the mission. #winterstorm26