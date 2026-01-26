Stewardship tour aboard USS Vermont

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam*, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), conducts a stewardship tour aboard Vermont for distinguished guests during the boat’s scheduled Submarine Maintenance Period (SMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Nov. 11. This historic SMP marks the first time a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine has undergone a maintenance period in Australia by Australian civilians, demonstrating the progress made in developing Australia’s ability to operate, maintain, and care for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines. *Per Royal Australian Navy protocols, submariners’ last names are not publicly released. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal)