    Stewardship tour aboard USS Vermont

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam*, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), conducts a stewardship tour aboard Vermont for distinguished guests during the boat’s scheduled Submarine Maintenance Period (SMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Nov. 11. This historic SMP marks the first time a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine has undergone a maintenance period in Australia by Australian civilians, demonstrating the progress made in developing Australia’s ability to operate, maintain, and care for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines. *Per Royal Australian Navy protocols, submariners’ last names are not publicly released. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    VIRIN: 251111-N-MW694-1102
    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    This work, Stewardship tour aboard USS Vermont, by PO1 Caledon Rabbipal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

