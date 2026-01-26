Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam*, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), conducts a stewardship tour aboard Vermont for distinguished guests during the boat’s scheduled Submarine Maintenance Period (SMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Nov. 11. This historic SMP marks the first time a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine has undergone a maintenance period in Australia by Australian civilians, demonstrating the progress made in developing Australia’s ability to operate, maintain, and care for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines. *Per Royal Australian Navy protocols, submariners’ last names are not publicly released. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9494981
|VIRIN:
|251111-N-MW694-1102
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|777.64 KB
|Location:
|WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stewardship tour aboard USS Vermont, by PO1 Caledon Rabbipal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.