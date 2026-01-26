(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upcoming Artemis II space mission has multiple Yuma Proving Ground connections

    Upcoming Artemis II space mission has multiple Yuma Proving Ground connections

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2013

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Personnel recover the mock Orion Space Capsule following a developmental test drop of the Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on July 24, 2013. The CPAS was rigorously evaluated at YPG in multiple developmental tests between 2011 and 2018.

    Upcoming Artemis II space mission has multiple Yuma Proving Ground connections

    ATEC
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

