Upcoming Artemis II space mission has multiple Yuma Proving Ground connections

Personnel recover the mock Orion Space Capsule following a developmental test drop of the Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on July 24, 2013. The CPAS was rigorously evaluated at YPG in multiple developmental tests between 2011 and 2018.