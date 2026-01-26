(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Anne Arundel Emergency Operations Center

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Emergency Operations Center staff pose with Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, January 26, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb, photo edited for color and clarity)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Blur: Embedding with Anne Arundel County Emergency Operations Center

    MDNG, Maryland Army National Guard, Snow, Ice

