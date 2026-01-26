(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMSgt. Moore, ANG Command Chief visits 156th Wing

    CMSgt. Moore, ANG Command Chief visits 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, center, commander, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, center right, command chief, Air National Guard, and senior enlisted leaders assigned to the 156th Wing, during a troop engagement at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit underscored the 156th Wing's strategic location in the region and the Air National Guard's role in advancing operational readiness, strengthening the joint force and supporting national priorities through disciplined, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026
    Photo ID: 9494235
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-PB419-2002
    Resolution: 5946x3964
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt. Moore, ANG Command Chief visits 156th Wing, by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

