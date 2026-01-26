CMSgt. Moore, ANG Command Chief visits 156th Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, center, commander, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, center right, command chief, Air National Guard, and senior enlisted leaders assigned to the 156th Wing, during a troop engagement at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit underscored the 156th Wing’s strategic location in the region and the Air National Guard’s role in advancing operational readiness, strengthening the joint force and supporting national priorities through disciplined, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)