Grand Slam MVP: SrA Sheree Harper

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sheree Harper, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Base Air Defense operator, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 12, 2026. Harper completed advanced AFCENT training on counter-small unmanned aerial systems and supported Base Area Defense Center operations by participating in flight-level exercises, contributing to threat analysis and denial of small UAS incursions with zero deficiencies. She also serves as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response ambassador, delivering training and briefings to personnel to promote a zero-tolerance culture and connect defenders with wing helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)