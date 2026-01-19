(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Sheree Harper

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Sheree Harper

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sheree Harper, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Base Air Defense operator, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 12, 2026. Harper completed advanced AFCENT training on counter-small unmanned aerial systems and supported Base Area Defense Center operations by participating in flight-level exercises, contributing to threat analysis and denial of small UAS incursions with zero deficiencies. She also serves as a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response ambassador, delivering training and briefings to personnel to promote a zero-tolerance culture and connect defenders with wing helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 05:05
    Photo ID: 9494155
    VIRIN: 260112-F-AO111-1007
    Resolution: 4141x3313
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam MVP: SrA Sheree Harper, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MVP
    AFCENT
    Defender
    Grand Slam
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery