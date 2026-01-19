(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Svyatoslav Krel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Svyatoslav Krel, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron services personnel supporting the lodging section, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Krel has a background in software engineering and supports lodging operations by developing tools, managing data comparisons, and assisting with systems that help track work orders and operations requirements across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9494153
    VIRIN: 260108-F-AO111-2007
    Resolution: 4683x3746
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Grand Slam MVP: SrA Svyatoslav Krel, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MVP
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam
    379 EFSS
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

