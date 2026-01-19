Grand Slam MVP: SrA Svyatoslav Krel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Svyatoslav Krel, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron services personnel supporting the lodging section, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Krel has a background in software engineering and supports lodging operations by developing tools, managing data comparisons, and assisting with systems that help track work orders and operations requirements across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)