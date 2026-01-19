Grand Slam MVP: SSgt Aidan Olson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aidan Olson, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Olson supports aeromedical evacuation operations, where he manages training profiles, flying hours, and readiness requirements for aircrew members while providing ground support for AE missions across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)