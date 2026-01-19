(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Slam MVP: SSgt Aidan Olson

    

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aidan Olson, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Olson supports aeromedical evacuation operations, where he manages training profiles, flying hours, and readiness requirements for aircrew members while providing ground support for AE missions across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 04:57
    TAGS

    MVP
    AFCENT
    Aviation Resource Management
    Grand Slam
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

