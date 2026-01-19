U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aidan Olson, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. Olson supports aeromedical evacuation operations, where he manages training profiles, flying hours, and readiness requirements for aircrew members while providing ground support for AE missions across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9494152
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-AO111-1009
|Resolution:
|5217x3471
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Slam MVP: SSgt Aidan Olson, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
