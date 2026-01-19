(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening partnerships with Comoros

    Strengthening partnerships with Comoros

    COMOROS

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin J. Grosz, a night system instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), helps a Comorian Armed Forces coast guardsman into flight gear during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 25, 2026. The engagement highlights the importance of cooperation between Comoros and the United States to enhance readiness, mutual understanding, and long-term security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 03:27
    This work, Strengthening partnerships with Comoros, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMM-162
    Comoros
    Partnership
    AFRICOM

