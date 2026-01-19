Strengthening partnerships with Comoros

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin J. Grosz, a night system instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), helps a Comorian Armed Forces coast guardsman into flight gear during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 25, 2026. The engagement highlights the importance of cooperation between Comoros and the United States to enhance readiness, mutual understanding, and long-term security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)