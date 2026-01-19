U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin J. Grosz, a night system instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), helps a Comorian Armed Forces coast guardsman into flight gear during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 25, 2026. The engagement highlights the importance of cooperation between Comoros and the United States to enhance readiness, mutual understanding, and long-term security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9494111
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-F4417-1070
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|KM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening partnerships with Comoros, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.