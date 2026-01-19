(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SDF Member Briefs GA State CSM

    SDF Member Briefs GA State CSM

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Kalena Welcher 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force 2nd Lt. Steven Strickland briefs U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard, on the SDF's coordination with the Toccoa-based 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, in response to Winter Storm Fern January 26, 2026. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kalena Welcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:49
    Photo ID: 9492882
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-BY678-3469
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDF Member Briefs GA State CSM, by CPT Kalena Welcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

