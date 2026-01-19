SDF Member Briefs GA State CSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia State Defense Force 2nd Lt. Steven Strickland briefs U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard, on the SDF's coordination with the Toccoa-based 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, in response to Winter Storm Fern January 26, 2026. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kalena Welcher)