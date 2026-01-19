Faces of Boot Camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260121-N-MK109-1003 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 21, 2026) Seaman Recruit Kassi Lewis poses for a photo onboard Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)