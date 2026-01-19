(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of Boot Camp

    Faces of Boot Camp

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260121-N-MK109-1003 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 21, 2026) Seaman Recruit Kassi Lewis poses for a photo onboard Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Boot Camp, by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    Faces of Boot Camp
    Boot Camp
    RTC
    Recruit

