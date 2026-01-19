260121-N-MK109-1003 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 21, 2026) Seaman Recruit Kassi Lewis poses for a photo onboard Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9492591
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-MK109-1003
|Resolution:
|4860x4860
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Boot Camp, by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.