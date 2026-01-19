(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCFHPC Observes Radon Awareness Week: Reducing Exposure to Protect Force Health

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCFHPC Observes Radon Awareness Week: Reducing Exposure to Protect Force Health

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    260120-O-NJ594-2433, January 20, 2026 -- Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. Invisible, odorless, and tasteless, radon can enter buildings through cracks in foundations, walls, and floors, as well as through gaps around pipes and drains. Long-term exposure increases the risk of lung cancer. (Graphic Illustration by Desmond Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9492584
    VIRIN: 260120-O-NJ594-2433
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 265.14 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCFHPC Observes Radon Awareness Week: Reducing Exposure to Protect Force Health, by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCFHPC Observes Radon Awareness Week: Reducing Exposure to Protect Force Health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    force health protection
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command
    public health
    Navy Preventive Medicine
    radon awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery