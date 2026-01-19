NMCFHPC Observes Radon Awareness Week: Reducing Exposure to Protect Force Health

260120-O-NJ594-2433, January 20, 2026 -- Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. Invisible, odorless, and tasteless, radon can enter buildings through cracks in foundations, walls, and floors, as well as through gaps around pipes and drains. Long-term exposure increases the risk of lung cancer. (Graphic Illustration by Desmond Martin)
