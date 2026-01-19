(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Returning to Serve: One Reservist’s Path Back After 18 Years Away

    Returning to Serve: One Reservist's Path Back After 18 Years Away

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing

    2nd Lt. Ryan Buffington, 403rd Logistics and Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Scott Weatherford, 403rd Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, during Weatherford's retirement ceremony at the Roberts Maintenance Facility auditorium, Jan. 10, 2026. Weatherford returned to serve after an 18 year to complete a 20 year enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2018
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9492581
    VIRIN: 260118-F-FC081-1003
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Returning to Serve: One Reservist's Path Back After 18 Years Away, by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS

    defenders
    recruiting
    403rd Wing
    403rd Security Forces Squadron

