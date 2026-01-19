2nd Lt. Ryan Buffington, 403rd Logistics and Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Scott Weatherford, 403rd Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, during Weatherford's retirement ceremony at the Roberts Maintenance Facility auditorium, Jan. 10, 2026. Weatherford returned to serve after an 18 year to complete a 20 year enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9492581
|VIRIN:
|260118-F-FC081-1003
|Resolution:
|5484x3656
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Returning to Serve: One Reservist’s Path Back After 18 Years Away, by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.